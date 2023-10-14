Several Explosions Rock Russia's Sochi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of October 14, 2023, several explosions were heard in Russia's resort city of Sochi, Krasnodar Krai.

The relevant statement was made by the Russian Telegram channel Astra , referring to local residents, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, locals heard at least three to four blasts.

Sochi mayor Aleksey Kopaygorodskiy confirmed information about explosions, noting that the air defense systems activated.

In his words, around 07:10 a.m., two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the sea. Reportedly, there were no casualties or damage. The airport and resort facilities are allegedly operating as scheduled.

A reminder that, on October 1, 2023, Russia's resort city of Sochi was attacked by drones for the second time in the past two weeks. According to the mass media reports, a helicopter site was damaged at Sochi Airport. The previous attack of September 20, 2023 caused a huge fire in an oil depot not far from the airport.