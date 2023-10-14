Russia's Su-25 Jet, Solntsepyok System Destroyed In Tavria Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka, Russian troops are suffering huge personnel losses and using military equipment less often due to its shortages.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction Oleksandr Shtupun during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.



“Regarding Avdiivka, the enemy continues attempts to break through our defenses but in vain. Our defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Netailove. Also, about 15 enemy attacks were repelled near Marinka,” Shtupun told.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Staromaiorske with the support of aircraft and tried to regain their lost positions near Robotyne.

In general, within the responsibility area of the Tavria grouping, Russian invaders have launched 27 air strikes and 901 artillery strikes over the past day. A total of 49 combat engagements occurred.

According to Shtupun, Russia's personnel losses continue to grow. About 800 Russian occupiers have been eliminated in the Tavria direction over the past day.

Additionally, Ukrainian warriors downed Russia's Su-25 aircraft in the Donetsk region, and destroyed one BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle and one Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system.