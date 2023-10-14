Azerbaijan's Special Forces Start Combat Shooting Exercises


10/14/2023 5:11:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the training plan for the current year, live-fire training classes are held in Operations Commando units, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the fulfillment of tasks on training fire, the units destroyed designated air targets with high accuracy using anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Commandos successfully accomplished all the tasks assigned in the course of the training classes.

