MFA: Defending Rights Of Ethnic Armenians From Non-Existent Threats, PACE Ignores Appeals Of Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We resolutely reject and strongly condemn Resolution 2517 (2023)
and Recommendation 2260 (2023) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the
Council of Europe (PACE) dated 12 October 2023, Azernews reports, citing the statement of the
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
The statement:
"This institution on another occasion fails to display an
unbiased approach in relation to Azerbaijan. Instead of welcoming
the measures carried out by Azerbaijan to eradicate the major
threat to its security and territorial integrity emanating from
Armenia's separatist regime and illegal Armenian armed forces in
its territory, the PACE continues to demonstrate an approach based
on groundless rumors and insidious policy of certain countries in
our region aimed at denigrating Azerbaijan.
These papers while clearly contradicting core decisions and
documents of the Council of Europe, reaffirm commitments to the
norms and principles of international law, especially with respect
to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all
member States within their internationally recognized borders,
embolden Armenian aggression and revanchism against Azerbaijan.
Distorted presentation of the events leading to the local
24-hour counter-terrorism measures, and disregard of Azerbaijan's
respect to humanitarian law and necessary precautions to avoid any
violation of the human rights of the local civilian residents of
Armenian origin, that were positively assessed by two UN missions
to the region and the UNHCR in Armenia confirming the absence of
any use of violence by Azerbaijan, demonstrates long-lasting
predisposition against Azerbaijan within the PACE.
Moreover, the PACE's baseless claims on movement through the
Lachin road for the last ten months, and misinterpretation of
related decisions of the International Court of Justice, while
disregarding its Order of July 6, 2023 that unanimously rejected
Armenia's claims on the operation of the Lachin border checkpoint,
is unacceptable. Furthermore, the failure to shed light on the fate
of close to 4000 missing Azerbaijanis, the landmine threat that
raised the toll of victims to 333 since the 44-day War, and the
extent of the devastation registered in the formerly occupied
Azerbaijani territories is deeply concerning.
Slanderous and outrageous arguments about the voluntary
relocation of Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of
Azerbaijan, while turning a blind eye for almost 30 years of
violation of human rights of Azerbaijani IDPs, and the ethnic
Azerbaijani refugees forcibly expelled from Armenia is an open
breach of related human rights obligations by this institution. The
PACE while defending the rights of ethnic Armenians from
non-existent threats, ignores appeals of restoring rights and
dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.
The PACE has to cease unreasonable and biased steps against
Azerbaijan that undermine the prospects of peace efforts between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. At the same time, short-sighted attempts to
use the Council of Europe mechanisms against Azerbaijan are
completely counterproductive, and they can't undermine Azerbaijan's
determination to continue acting on securing lasting peace in the
region and furthering the reintegration plans regarding the local
Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan."
