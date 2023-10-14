Voice To Parliament Referendum Defeated: Results At-A-Glance

Author: Matt Garrow

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The referendum has been defeated, with a“no” majority called by the ABC in at least four states.

The Constitution can only be changed if there is a double majority, meaning there must be a national majority of voters across all states and territories and a majority of voters in a majority of the states (at least four of the six states). The Northern Territory and ACT counts are not included in the majority of states, but do contribute to the overall national count.