Nabat Poets Diwaniya .. Kuwait's Rich Literature Heritage

The diwaniya aspires to present its Kuwaiti heritage during its participation in the Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival 2023. The festival is held from October 12 to 15, under the patronage of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nuhayyan, with the participation of poets, researchers and media figures from different countries around the world. (end) tma

