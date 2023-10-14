Number Of Old People Increasing Worlwide -- Senior Doctor

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Head of the Islamic Organization of Medical Sciences Dr. Mohammad Al-Jarallah said number of people aged 65 and above would double worlwide and reach 1.6 billion by 2050, according to statistics of the World Health Organization.

Dr. Al-Jarallah said in a statement marking the International Day for Old Persons that the number of people capable of work at an old age, between 55 and 64, would increase from 723 million in 2021 to 1.075 million by 2050.

He called for boosting health of the elderly and backing them up as an active force in the society, noting that countries of the world including Kuwait face some problems in coping with demographic changes namely the increasing number of the seniors who should not be viewed as a burden. (end)

