Voice Referendum Is Defeated As Three States Are Called For The 'No' Vote

(MENAFN- The Conversation) The Voice to Parliament referendum is projected to fail after the ABC called “no” victories in New South Wales, Tasmania and South Australia shortly after the polls closed tonight.

The ABC put the“no” vote ahead at 56-44% in NSW (with 43% of the vote counted); 58-42% in Tasmania (with 50% of the vote counted) and 61.5-38.5% in South Australia (with 30% of the vote counted).

It's very likely there will be a decisive national vote majority against the Voice referendum, as well. The Poll Bludger is currently projecting a 57.1–42.9% win for“no” in the national vote.

The referendum required a majority vote in a majority of the states (four of six), as well as a majority vote nationally, to succeed. Votes cast in the Northern Territory and ACT are only counted in the national vote.

The ACT is projected to vote“yes” by a 65.4–35.6% margin, with 39% of the vote counted.

If the result stands, it will be a good result for the pollsters overall, who have been projecting a“no” win for months. Some pollsters were too high for“yes” and others too low, but the overall trends look correct.

Here is the latest poll graph that was updated with the final Newspoll and JWS polls and tonight's very provisional result.

Voice polls.

In May, I wrote that just one of 25 Labor-initiated referendums had succeeded in winning the required majority of states, as well as a national majority. While not successful, Labor referendums held with general elections have performed far better than when held as a standalone referendum.

In view of this history, it was a blunder to hold this referendum as a standalone vote, rather than at the next general election.

Six of 18 referendums proposed by conservative governments have succeeded. The reason for the huge difference in success rate between Labor and conservative-initiated referendums is that Labor sometimes gives its support to conservative referendums, while the conservatives almost never do.



