Attack On Shi'ite Mosque In Baghlan Draws Global Reactions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights, has condemned the attack on the Shia mosque in Baghlan and called for measures to prevent such attacks and protect the Shia community.

Mr Bennett expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of this event on Friday night by sharing a message of sympathy.

He emphasized that“prevention, protection, and response are necessary for the Shia population in Afghanistan, who are consistently targeted.”

Additionally, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed solidarity with the victims of this attack. It announced that its investigative teams are in the area to examine the incident.

The Embassy of Iran in Kabul and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai have also condemned this attack, labelling it as“inhuman.”

According to reports from local sources, nearly 30 individuals have been killed and 50 others wounded in this event.

Meanwhile, officials from the Taliban administration have confirmed the deaths of seven individuals and the injuries of 17 others.

Notably, the ISIS group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Shia worshippers in Baghlan. In previous similar attacks by ISIS in various regions of the country, many Hazara and Shia citizens have been killed and injured.

The suicide bombing occurred during Friday prayers, underscoring the seriousness of the attack on this holy place of worship.

In recent years, there has been a troubling pattern of violence targeting religious and cultural centres, educational institutions, and peaceful gatherings often attended by Hazara and Afghan Shia communities. These attacks have caused significant harm to these communities, eroding their sense of safety and peace.

Safeguarding the rights and well-being of all Afghan citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic affiliations, is a critical challenge in the country's ongoing efforts to achieve stability and peace.

