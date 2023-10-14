Al Marri Wins Medium Tour With Navaronne

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rashid Towaim Al Marri started his new season with a victory as he took the top two positions in the Medium Tour at the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour yesterday.

At the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena, Al Marri topped the timesheets of the 135cm class with Navaronne in 31.01 seconds. He then clocked 31.40 secs with Van Gallettana Z to finish second. Hamad Nasser Al Qadi, on Happy Tina, was third in a time of 33.22 secs.

The Medium Tour team title yesterday was won by Alfardan, which had Nasser Al Ghazali, Mohamed Khalifa Albaker and Mohamed Saeed Haidan in its lineup. Mohamed Dhafi Al Marri emerged triumphant in the Small Tour with Sandro Girl. Khalifa Abdulla Al Khaldi (Graffiti De Lully CH) was second, followed by Mohamed Nasser Al Qadi (Uppsala Du Theil) in third.

In the Future riders class (for 6 to 12 years age), Mohamed Abdulla Al Marri made a clean sweep winning all three podium positions. The Future riders class (for 12 to 16) was won by Yousuf Al Muftah, followed by Hadi Al Shahwani and Jana Sas.