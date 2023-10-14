Amir Sends Condolences To Kuwait Amir

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Khalifa Jassim Muhammad Al-Ali Al-Malik Al-Sabah.

