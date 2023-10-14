Athens Rally: Solidarity With Palestine Agains Israeli Aggressions

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Athens / PNN /



The Greek capital, Athens, witnessed a massive demonstration organized by the Palestinian community in Greece this Friday, in solidarity with our people and in condemnation of the Israeli massacres in Palestine.

Thousands of Greek and Arab friends, supporters, and members of our Palestinian community participated in the demonstration that started from the center of Athens towards the Israeli and American embassies. They chanted slogans condemning the aggression against the Palestinian people and expressing support for Palestine and our people's right to freedom and independence.

During the demonstration, speakers expressed their anger at the international silence towards the occupation's massacres and the biased stance of some countries, as they adopt the false Israeli narrative.