11 Years Of Sustainable Transformation: Surat Kitchen By The Akshaya Patra Foundation

Surat, Gujarat, India The Akshaya Patra Foundation is delighted to commemorate the 11th anniversary of our Surat kitchen, a milestone in our relentless pursuit of eradicating hunger and promoting education in India. The event took place on Friday, 13th October 2023, at the Atrium Hall, Ginger Surat.





Celebrating 11 years of The Akshaya Patra Foundation's Surat Kitchen





In the esteemed presence of Smt. Meenaben M Gajjar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner - PM Poshan Yojna, Surat Municipal Corporation, joining her were an influential assembly of corporate visionaries, distinguished academics, and passionate citizens, all ardent advocates of The Akshaya Patra Foundation's noble cause.



This momentous gathering served as a platform to recognize and honor exceptional students and teachers from Akshaya Patra-supported schools in Surat. These individuals embody the tangible impact of our collective efforts, offering compelling testimony to the transformative power of our sustained commitment. This Public-Private Partnership has fed and educated India and has been a beacon of sustainability, nurturing a brighter future.





Shri Jaganmohan Krishna Dasa , Unit-President, Gujarat, aptly states, "In the PM Poshan program, we see the power of unity. Together, we're forging a future where no child knows hunger, and every mind is enriched with education."





We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Gujarat and the Ministry of Education, Government of India, along with our invaluable partners, donors, and dedicated volunteers. Your unwavering support has been instrumental in making this journey of transformation possible.





With over 375,088 children in Gujarat, and a staggering 150,000 in Surat alone, we proudly contribute to one of the largest PM Poshan Mid-Day Meal schemes by Akshaya Patra. This monumental achievement nourishes young minds and fuels the engine of education with sustainable vigor.





About The Akshaya Patra Foundation

Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit implementing partner for the Government of India's flagship PM POSHAN Abhiyan. Its programme is based on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with various governments, corporates, philanthropic donors, and well-wishers. Akshaya Patra strives to ensure children's access to nutrition by providing them hot, hygienic, and safe mid-day meals in government and aided schools every day. The programme positively impacts children's education by improving their enrolment, attendance, retention, and concentration.







The Foundation feeds over 2 million children in 22,367 schools through its 67 kitchens across 15 states and 2 UTs of India, making it the world's largest NGO-run school feeding programme.





