SHRM India Honours Companies Through The 12'Th Edition Of Its Annual HR Excellence Awards

New Delhi, Delhi, India The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) organised a gala SHRM India HR excellence award ceremony to honour companies who prioritize their employees, provide future focused excellence in the field of people management and acknowledge the value of human capital as a major factor in business outcomes.



SHRM India Honours Companies Through HR Excellence Awards





These prestigious awards, currently in their 12'th edition were created with the intention of honouring businesses that have excelled at integrating NEXT into their human resource operations and enabling HR to play a strategic role.





This year's SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2023, which was the largest-ever gathering of business leaders and HR experts, hosted the award ceremony. The conference aimed to advance and innovate several facets of human resources.





Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA stated, "Organisations that put their employees first and support their development and well-being will surely prosper. In addition to achieving company objectives, future success depends on people working as a team to advance their professional as well as personal development. Business executives, particularly HR specialists, play a crucial role in this endeavour and it is our duty to support them. Congratulations to all of the winners, but in my opinion, all of the nominations were winners as well.”





For the 9 award categories of the SHRM HR Excellence Awards, numerous organisations were invited to submit applications.







Showcasing below the award categories and details of the winners

SHRM HR Excellence Award Category Winning Title Name of the Company Excellence in HR Analytics Winner Lenovo 1st Runner Up Persistent Systems Limited 2nd Runner Up Infosys Limited Special Recognition Escorts Kubota Limited Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Winner Concentrix Daksh Services India Pvt Ltd 1st Runner Up Wipro Limited 2nd Runner Up Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Excellence in Community Impact Winner Skoda Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd. Runner Up Lenovo Runner Up InterGlobe Enterprises Private limited Excellence in Developing Leaders of Tomorrow Winner Infosys Limited 1st Runner Up NTPC Limited 2nd Runner Up Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta Limited Excellence in Talent Acquisition Winner Concentrix Daksh Services India Pvt Ltd Winner Ultimate Kronos Group Runner Up Flex Special Recognition Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited Excellence in Learning and Development Winner Siemens Ltd. 1st Runner Up KPMG Global Services 1st Runner Up NTPC Limited 2nd Runner Up Hindustan Unilever Limited Special Recognition EXL Service Special Recognition Persistent Systems Limited Excellence in Health and Wellness Initiatives Winner Infosys Limited Runner Up Cipla Ltd Excellence in Leveraging HR Technology Winner Tech Mahindra Limited Winner Reliance Industries Ltd Runner Up Lenovo Excellence In Managing the Hybrid Workplace – The HR Lens Winner Tech Mahindra Limited Runner Up Infosys Limited Special Recognition Tata AIG General Insurance Co Ltd





Showcasing below the PSU award categories and details of the winners









SHRM HR Excellence Award Category Winning Title Name of the Company Excellence in Community Impact Winner NTPC Limited Winner OIL INDIA LIMITED Runner Up ODISHA MINING CORPORATION LIMITED Excellence in Developing Leaders of Tomorrow Winner General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) Excellence in Learning and Development Winner Power Grid Corporation of India Limited Excellence in Health and Wellness Initiatives Winner NTPC Limited Special Recognition OIL INDIA LIMITED





























































