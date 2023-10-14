SHRM India Honours Companies Through The 12'Th Edition Of Its Annual HR Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India
The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) organised a gala SHRM India HR excellence award ceremony to honour companies who prioritize their employees, provide future focused excellence in the field of people management and acknowledge the value of human capital as a major factor in business outcomes.
These prestigious awards, currently in their 12'th edition were created with the intention of honouring businesses that have excelled at integrating NEXT into their human resource operations and enabling HR to play a strategic role.
This year's SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2023, which was the largest-ever gathering of business leaders and HR experts, hosted the award ceremony. The conference aimed to advance and innovate several facets of human resources.
Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA stated, "Organisations that put their employees first and support their development and well-being will surely prosper. In addition to achieving company objectives, future success depends on people working as a team to advance their professional as well as personal development. Business executives, particularly HR specialists, play a crucial role in this endeavour and it is our duty to support them. Congratulations to all of the winners, but in my opinion, all of the nominations were winners as well.”
For the 9 award categories of the SHRM HR Excellence Awards, numerous organisations were invited to submit applications.
Showcasing below the award categories and details of the winners
|
SHRM HR Excellence Award Category
|
Winning
Title
|
Name of the
Company
|
Excellence in HR Analytics
|
Winner
|
Lenovo
|
1st Runner Up
|
Persistent Systems Limited
|
2nd Runner Up
|
Infosys Limited
|
Special Recognition
|
Escorts Kubota Limited
|
Excellence in
Diversity & Inclusion
|
Winner
|
Concentrix Daksh
Services India Pvt Ltd
|
1st Runner Up
|
Wipro Limited
|
2nd Runner Up
|
Mondelez India Foods Pvt.
|
Excellence in Community Impact
|
Winner
|
Skoda Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd.
|
Runner Up
|
Lenovo
|
Runner Up
|
InterGlobe Enterprises
Private limited
|
Excellence in
Developing Leaders of Tomorrow
|
Winner
|
Infosys Limited
|
1st Runner Up
|
NTPC Limited
|
2nd Runner Up
|
Cairn Oil and Gas,
Vedanta Limited
|
Excellence in Talent Acquisition
|
Winner
|
Concentrix Daksh
Services India Pvt Ltd
|
Winner
|
Ultimate Kronos Group
|
Runner Up
|
Flex
|
Special Recognition
|
Tata AIA Life
Insurance Company Limited
|
Excellence in Learning and Development
|
Winner
|
Siemens Ltd.
|
1st Runner Up
|
KPMG Global Services
|
1st Runner Up
|
NTPC Limited
|
2nd Runner Up
|
Hindustan Unilever Limited
|
Special Recognition
|
EXL Service
|
Special Recognition
|
Persistent Systems Limited
|
Excellence in
Health and Wellness Initiatives
|
Winner
|
Infosys Limited
|
Runner Up
|
Cipla Ltd
|
Excellence in Leveraging HR Technology
|
Winner
|
Tech Mahindra Limited
|
Winner
|
Reliance Industries Ltd
|
Runner Up
|
Lenovo
|
Excellence In
Managing the Hybrid Workplace – The HR Lens
|
Winner
|
Tech Mahindra Limited
|
Runner Up
|
Infosys Limited
|
Special Recognition
|
Tata AIG General
Insurance Co Ltd
.
Showcasing below the PSU award categories and details of the winners
|
SHRM HR Excellence Award Category
|
Winning
Title
|
Name of the
Company
|
Excellence in
Community Impact
|
Winner
|
NTPC Limited
|
Winner
|
OIL INDIA LIMITED
|
Runner Up
|
ODISHA MINING
CORPORATION LIMITED
|
Excellence in
Developing Leaders of Tomorrow
|
Winner
|
General Insurance
Corporation of India (GIC Re)
|
Excellence in Learning and Development
|
Winner
|
Power Grid Corporation of India Limited
|
Excellence in Health and Wellness Initiatives
|
Winner
|
NTPC Limited
|
Special Recognition
|
OIL INDIA LIMITED
About SHRM
SHRM creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally.
