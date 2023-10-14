SHRM India Honours Companies Through The 12'Th Edition Of Its Annual HR Excellence Awards


The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) organised a gala SHRM India HR excellence award ceremony to honour companies who prioritize their employees, provide future focused excellence in the field of people management and acknowledge the value of human capital as a major factor in business outcomes.

These prestigious awards, currently in their 12'th edition were created with the intention of honouring businesses that have excelled at integrating NEXT into their human resource operations and enabling HR to play a strategic role.


This year's SHRM India Annual Conference and Expo 2023, which was the largest-ever gathering of business leaders and HR experts, hosted the award ceremony. The conference aimed to advance and innovate several facets of human resources.


Achal Khanna, CEO SHRM India, APAC & MENA stated, "Organisations that put their employees first and support their development and well-being will surely prosper. In addition to achieving company objectives, future success depends on people working as a team to advance their professional as well as personal development. Business executives, particularly HR specialists, play a crucial role in this endeavour and it is our duty to support them. Congratulations to all of the winners, but in my opinion, all of the nominations were winners as well.”


For the 9 award categories of the SHRM HR Excellence Awards, numerous organisations were invited to submit applications.


Showcasing below the award categories and details of the winners

SHRM HR Excellence Award Category

Winning

Title

Name of the

Company

Excellence in HR Analytics

Winner

Lenovo

1st Runner Up

Persistent Systems Limited

2nd Runner Up

Infosys Limited

Special Recognition

Escorts Kubota Limited

Excellence in

Diversity & Inclusion

Winner

Concentrix Daksh

Services India Pvt Ltd

1st Runner Up

Wipro Limited

2nd Runner Up

Mondelez India Foods Pvt.

Excellence in Community Impact

Winner

Skoda Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd.

Runner Up

Lenovo

Runner Up

InterGlobe Enterprises

Private limited

Excellence in

Developing Leaders of Tomorrow

Winner

Infosys Limited

1st Runner Up

NTPC Limited

2nd Runner Up

Cairn Oil and Gas,

Vedanta Limited

Excellence in Talent Acquisition

Winner

Concentrix Daksh

Services India Pvt Ltd

Winner

Ultimate Kronos Group

Runner Up

Flex

Special Recognition

Tata AIA Life

Insurance Company Limited

Excellence in Learning and Development

Winner

Siemens Ltd.

1st Runner Up

KPMG Global Services

1st Runner Up

NTPC Limited

2nd Runner Up

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Special Recognition

EXL Service

Special Recognition

Persistent Systems Limited

Excellence in

Health and Wellness Initiatives

Winner

Infosys Limited

Runner Up

Cipla Ltd

Excellence in Leveraging HR Technology

Winner

Tech Mahindra Limited

Winner

Reliance Industries Ltd

Runner Up

Lenovo

Excellence In

Managing the Hybrid Workplace – The HR Lens

Winner

Tech Mahindra Limited

Runner Up

Infosys Limited

Special Recognition

Tata AIG General

Insurance Co Ltd


Showcasing below the PSU award categories and details of the winners



SHRM HR Excellence Award Category

Winning

Title

Name of the

Company

Excellence in

Community Impact

Winner

NTPC Limited

Winner

OIL INDIA LIMITED

Runner Up

ODISHA MINING

CORPORATION LIMITED

Excellence in

Developing Leaders of Tomorrow

Winner

General Insurance

Corporation of India (GIC Re)

Excellence in Learning and Development

Winner

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited

Excellence in Health and Wellness Initiatives

Winner

NTPC Limited

Special Recognition

OIL INDIA LIMITED
















About SHRM

SHRM creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally.

Learn more at SHRM.


