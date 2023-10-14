Priyanka Chopra And Sophie Turner Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce appears to have strained relations between the latter and Priyanka Chopra as well. Sophie and Priyanka have unfollowed each other on the Instagram social media network. Despite not following Priyanka, Sophie continues to follow Joe, Kevin, and his wife, Danielle Jonas.

This comes just days after it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Joe Jonas' younger brother Nick Jonas, is keeping a low profile after the divorce. According to a KoiMoi article, Priyanka may be keeping quiet about the breakup.







“PC is not the sort to poke her nose in others' affairs. This is a sensitive issue. Apparently, there has never been a divorce in the Jonas family. They are very concerned. But they have decided to let Joe and Sophie deal with it. Priyanka is very close to Sophie. But the divorce topic remains taboo between the two sisters-in-law,” the source claimed.

Another insider also told the magizine called Life & Style that Priyanka is having hardship due to the divorce between Joe and Sophie.“She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn't want to do anything to jeopar­dise them being in her life,” the source added.

However, Priyanka has not commented on Joe and Sophie's divorce.







Joe and Sophie issued a joint statement last month, confirming that they are parting ways.“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to end our marriage amicably. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” their joint statement read.