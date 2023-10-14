Joe Jonas To Fix 'Issues' With Ex-Wife Sophie Turner; Ignores Divorce Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to settle their divorce in private. As reported by Page Six, the Jonas Brothers member is seeking acquittal of his divorce case against Turner. The court documents obtained by the entertainment portal reveal that the estranged couple has chosen to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues." It comes a day after it got reported that Joe and Sophie have reached a temporary agreement on custody issues following the meditation activity.

According to reports by a leading global entertainment magazine, court documents suggest an interim consent order has been arranged for the custody of Willa, 3, and Delphine, 15 months.

The order backs the return of kids to Sophie between October 9 to 21. During this time frame, Willa and Delphine have permission to travel throughout the United States and England. The kids will get placed under Joe Jonas's custody from October 21 to November 2 with similar travel permission. The switch will continue with Sophie retaining the custody from November 2-22, followed by Joe from November 22 to December 16. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner began dating in 2016 after connecting through Instagram DMs. They later tied the knot in 2019 in two different wedding ceremonies.

However, the couple left everyone shocked last month after issuing a joint statement confirming they are parting ways. Their statement read, "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why. But, this is a united decision. We sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

