'I Like To Dress Like A Boy,' Says Disha Patani While Talking About Her Style Statement

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Disha Patani has made a name for herself in Bollywood with films such as Baaghi 2, M.S Dhoni-The Untold Story, and Malang. The lovely actress has also made some of the most memorable fashion statements. As a compelling face for millennials and Gen-Zs, the actress enjoys keeping her social media feed updated with glimpses from her personal and professional lives. Disha recently attended an event where she showed off her ultimate fashion statement. And it's unlike anything you could have imagined.

A journalist asked Disha Patani about her ' style statement' in footage posted by Instant Bollywood. Disha responded to her without hesitation.

“I like to dress like a boy most of the times. I like to wear my shorts, anything comfortable and oversized.”

Disha Patani recently uploaded a stunning video from her exotic vacation in Doha, when she went to witness a Formula One race. In the video, Disha may be seen swimming in the water with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna. Disha looks gorgeous in her red bikini. There's also a brief clip of Disha dancing with Mouni Roy during a post-race performance.

The actress recently made news for mentioning Tiger Shroff's Ganapath teaser. For several years, the couple was said to be dating. They are said to have split up in the middle of 2022. They were spotted arriving together for a function in Delhi in July. Krishna, Tiger's sister, accompanied them as well. Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna created India's best professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion.

Disha and Tiger have remained friends after the supposed separation. Disha is also good friends with Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff. In reality, when asked about Tiger and Disha's split reports, Tiger's father, Jackie Shroff, referred to them as "thick buddies" and stated, "They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends." I've seen them hang around together. Not that I maintain tabs on my son's romantic life. That's the last thing I want to do: invade their privacy. But I have the impression that they are thick mates. They spend time together outside of work."