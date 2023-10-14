India Vs Pakistan 2023: Anushka Sharma's Photo With Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar From Flight Is Unmissable

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress and wife of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, has arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the India Vs Pakistan match. The actress landed in the city on Saturday morning. In a picture surfacing on social media, Anushka Sharma is giving a happy pose with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik on a flight. The actress smiles as she takes a picture with the Cricket legend. The photo is now going viral on social media. Check it out here:

Before the VIRAL photo, a video of the actress also surfaced on social media. In the video, she was papped and clicked while walking out of the airport by paparazzi. Anushka sported an all-black attire outfit and looked as gorgeous as ever.

Anushka Sharma often attends matches to support the love of her life, Virat Kohli. The two tied the knot in December 2017. India Vs Pakistan World Cup match, which is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, is one of the highly anticipated. Several Bollywood stars, like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, will attend the match. Singers Arijit Singh and Shankar Mahadevan will also be performing at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost four years.

