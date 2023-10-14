Apple Releases New 90-Minute 'Study With Me' Video Featuring Storm Reid For Students (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple has introduced its first-ever Study with Me video, which provides Mac customers with a 1.5-hour guided study session. The movie, hosted by American actress Storm Reid, a University of Southern California (USC) student, employs the Pomodoro Technique, a proven study approach, to assist pupils in focusing and remembering material.

The Pomodoro Technique is a time management technique that includes dividing work into 25-minute intervals interspersed by brief pauses. Each period is referred to as a pomodoro. You take a lengthier rest after the fourth pomodoro.

Reid utilises the Pomodoro Technique to study for a chemistry exam in the Study with Me video. She begins by setting a timer for 25 minutes and focuses her attention on her studies. She takes a 5-minute rest once the timer goes off. She takes a lengthier pause of 10-15 minutes after four pomodoros.

In between sessions, she may be seen eating snacks and doing some stretching and mild exercises. Reid's devotion to the Pomodoro method is highlighted in the movie, as are glimpses of her brief study breaks, during which she enjoys a lunch of taco shells, sardines, and spicy sauce and stretches near a life-sized teddy bear. Her last break session takes an unexpected turn when she bursts into dancing with others, giving a lively and spontaneous touch to the learning experience.





The Study with Me video may be viewed on Apple's YouTube page. It is also accessible with subtitles and audio explanations in over 20 languages.