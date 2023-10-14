Jalebi to Barfi-7 popular Delhi sweets you should not miss

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Dessert Day 2023:

Delhi, the capital of India, is known for its rich culinary heritage, and sweets are a significant part of it. Here are seven popular Delhi sweets that you should definitely try.



A crispy and coiled dessert made by deep-frying a wheat flour batter, which is then soaked in a sugar syrup. It's a sweet that's both crunchy and syrupy.

This is a translucent, soft candy made from ash gourd (winter melon) and sugar. Agra, a city near Delhi, is particularly famous for its variety of Petha.

This is a fudge-like sweet made from condensed milk and sugar, often flavoured with cardamom or garnished with nuts. Some popular variations include Kaju Barfi and Pista Barfi.

Soft and spongy cottage cheese (paneer) balls soaked in sugar syrup. It's a Bengali delicacy that has found its place in Delhi's culinary landscape.

This is one of the most beloved sweets in India, and Delhi offers some of the finest. Gulab Jamun is made from deep-fried milk solids or bread balls soaked in a sugar syrup.

Made from sesame seeds and jaggery, these ladoos are a nutritious and energy-boosting sweet. They're often enjoyed during the winter months.



Similar in appearance to Jalebi, Imarti is made from urad dal batter and is deep-fried before being soaked in sugar syrup. It has a distinct taste and texture.