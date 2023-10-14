Azerbaijan Reveals Volume Of Kazakh, Turkmen Oil Transported Via BTC

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline transported 3.820 million
tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil from January through September 2023, Azernews reports.
Data from the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan shows
that this figure is 16.9 percent of the total volume of oil
transported through the pipeline during the reporting period.
The total volume of oil transported through the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from January through September
2023 amounted to 22.665 million tons. The remaining 83.1 percent
(18.844 million tons) of the total volume of oil supplied through
this pipeline was Azerbaijani oil.
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan accounted for 76.2 percent of the 29.787
million tons of oil transported through Azerbaijan's main oil
pipelines during the reporting period of 2023.
During the same period in 2022, 27.505 million tons of oil were
transported through the main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan. 78.9
percent, or 21.688 million tons, of this oil was transported via
the BTC.
Currently, the BTC pipeline transports mainly crude oil from
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and condensate from Shah Deniz. In addition,
volumes of oil and condensate from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan
continue to be transported via the BTC.
Previously, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said
that deliveries via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline from
Kazakhstan would amount to 1.1 million tons of oil by the end of
2023.
"Every month, Azerbaijan receives from 12 to 14 tankers
transporting Kazakh oil. This is a satisfactory development. The
initial agreement between the parties provided for the
transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil this year. However, given
that deliveries began in April this year, we will be able to
transport 1,1 million tons of oil by the end of 2023," he said.
