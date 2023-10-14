Azerbaijan Press Council Issues Address To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Board of the Azerbaijan Press Council has issued an address
to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The address states that October 15 marks 20 years of President
Ilham Aliyev's leadership of the country.
The address also says:“You are the head of state who has
managed to become the President and Leader for every Azerbaijani in
the last 20 years. These are not just words, but an absolute and
undeniable reality, a reality that has a living history. Thanks to
you, the last 20 years have been a great and glorious history in
the mind of every citizen and indeed everyone whose heart beats
with the love of Azerbaijan. This history has been made by you.
Azerbaijan's comprehensive progress and all-round development, the
fact that our country has secured itself a worthy place among
nations of the world are all products of your selfless work.
Like representatives of all segments of our society, the media
also experience this sense of pride and jubilation. We are happy to
see and hear that your principled and decisive position is for the
benefit of Azerbaijan. By declaring the position of our state and
your views as President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief in an
explicit manner, you have set perfect examples of political speech
and public style as a whole. This is what fills our hearts with
great sympathy and pride.
Your attention to journalism, your sensitive approach to the
reputation of our profession and the value you give to our mission
of promoting the truth about our country are examples of high
appreciation. You have clearly demonstrated the role of the media
in public administration, in international relations, in the
struggle for national interests. You have highlighted the
importance of consistent communication with journalists.
Therefore, we take every idea you express in your media-related
remarks as a roadmap for the further development of our field. Your
sensitive approach to the media and the press, the special
importance you attach to contacts with journalists were clearly
manifested on the National Press Day this year, when the
International Media Forum was held in our sacred and dear city of
Shusha. You have created a perfect institutional framework that
makes it a tradition to give high value to the journalistic
profession at state level and mobilizes the potential of our
journalists for the protection of the interests of our state and
society. As a result of your reforms, our profession has an
organized structure today. The activities carried out by the Media
Development Agency established on the basis of your order and the
adoption of the Law“On the Media” fully meeting international
standards have introduced a fundamentally new approach to the
field. All these have set new goals before us. We will do our best
to live up to your confidence at the level of your expectations. Of
course, we also understand perfectly well that justifying the
confidence of a world-class statesman like you is truly an
exceptional responsibility.
Dear Mr. President, you have shown the world some unique
examples of a brilliant political personality, a great military
strategist and an unparalleled master of waging a righteous war on
the information front, at the level of the media and press. During
the Patriotic War, your interviews with the world's leading media
and well-known journalists, as well as your TV appearances,
instilled in our people and Army a fighting spirit and a miraculous
determination to win. These are forever engraved in history as
master classes for both political figures and media
representatives. The results of your hard work are obvious. Today,
you are leading the great Azerbaijan, a country where dreams do
come true. The main line of dreams and ideas of the past 20 years
has been the Karabakh cause. We can say with certainty that your
leadership qualities have transformed this mission into a
nationwide movement, a movement that has brought happiness to our
people and elevated you to the status of a Victorious commander. We
can say with confidence today that the soul of our National Leader
Heydar Aliyev is rejoicing. Because the struggle for Karabakh,
which he started, has reached its logical conclusion – Victory
resulting from your leadership qualities and character. For this
reason, while conveying to you our heartfelt thoughts regarding the
20th anniversary of your activity as head of state, we also
consider it our duty to express our deep gratitude to you on the
occasion of complete liberation of Azerbaijani lands from
occupation and the restoration of the sovereignty of our state over
all its territories.
Dear Mr. President, we once again convey our infinite gratitude
to you on behalf of the army of thousands of journalists of
Azerbaijan for making our nation feel endless joy and pride during
your leadership. May God protect you! May God protect our
homeland!”
MENAFN14102023000195011045ID1107239736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.