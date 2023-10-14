One Killed, Five Wounded In 117 Russian Strikes On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched 117 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on Friday, October 13, killing one person and wounding five others.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 117 shelling attacks, having fired 574 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, ATGMs, aircraft and UAVs. The enemy fired 32 shells at the city of Kherson," he said. Read also:
According to Prokudin, Russian forces struck residential areas in settlements, the building of an educational institution, an enterprise and an engineering facility in the Kherson district, a library and an enterprise in Kherson.
