Some 22 Civilians Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-two civilians have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On October 13, 2023, Russians injured 22 civilians in the Donetsk region, namely 21 in Pokrovsk and one in Avdiivka,” Moroz wrote.

The total number of casualties across the region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Moroz noted.

A reminder that, on the morning of October 13, 2023, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the central part of Pokrovsk. As of 08:00 p.m., one person was reported killed and 24 injured.