Russians Launch 150 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 13, 2023, Russian troops attacked 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 150 times. A civilian woman was injured.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Malashko, Russians launched 137 artillery strikes on Novoiakovlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Levadne, Poltavka, Malynivka, Plavni, Lobkove, Kamianske, and other frontline settlements.

A woman, 62, was injured in Russia's shelling of Huliaipole.

Additionally, the enemy launched an air strike on Novodanylivka, five drone attacks on Chervone, Orikhiv and Novoandriivka, and seven multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks on Novoiakovlivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

Regional authorities received 21 reports on the damage caused by Russian attacks to residential houses and infrastructure objects.

Photo: illustrative