Sumy Region's Community Comes Under Enemy Mortar Fire

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 14, 2023, Russian invaders attacked the Sumy region's Krasnopillia community with mortars.
The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night Russians shelled the Krasnopillia community. A total of 10 mortar explosions were recorded,” the report states.
Fortunately, following enemy attacks, no casualties or damage were reported.
A reminder that, on October 13, 2023, Russian troops opened fire on the Kherson region 117 times, killing a civilian.
Photo: illustrative
