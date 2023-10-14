Azerbaijan's Special Forces Start Combat Shooting Exercises (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.
Combat shooting
exercises are being conducted in the special units (commando units)
of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in accordance with the training
plan for the current year, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said,
Trend reports.
The units performing the tasks of target practice destroyed the
air targets with high accuracy using an anti-aircraft missile
system.
The commando units successfully completed all the tasks set
during the exercises.
MENAFN14102023000187011040ID1107239731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.