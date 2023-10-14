Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports. The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one US dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against US dollar October 2 1.7 October 9 1.7 October 3 1.7 October 10 1.7 October 4 1.7 October 11 1.7 October 5 1.7 October 12 1.7 October 6 1.7 October 13 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0003 manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0112 manat and amounted to 1.7985 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro October 2 1.7968 October 9 1.7938 October 3 1.7790 October 10 1.7953 October 4 1.7800 October 11 1.8027 October 5 1.7885 October 12 1.8072 October 6 1.7920 October 13 1.7935 Average rate per week 1.7873 Average rate per week 1.7985

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0005 manat. The weighted average exchange rate remained unchanged

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble October 2 0.0173 October 9 0.0169 October 3 0.0170 October 10 0.0170 October 4 0.0171 October 11 0.0169 October 5 0.0170 October 12 0.0174 October 6 0.0169 October 13 0.0174 Average rate per week 0.0170 Average rate per week 0.0171

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to 0.0613 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira October 2 0.0620 October 9 0.0616 October 3 0.0618 October 10 0.0613 October 4 0.0617 October 11 0.0613 October 5 0.0617 October 12 0.0613 October 6 0.0614 October 13 0.0612 Average rate per week 0.0617 Average rate per week 0.0613