Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Currency Market

official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week,
Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to
one US dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against US
dollar
|
October 2
|
1.7
|
October 9
|
1.7
|
October 3
|
1.7
|
October 10
|
1.7
|
October 4
|
1.7
|
October 11
|
1.7
|
October 5
|
1.7
|
October 12
|
1.7
|
October 6
|
1.7
|
October 13
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official
exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0003
manat. The weighted average exchange rate increased by 0.0112 manat
and amounted to 1.7985 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
euro
|
October 2
|
1.7968
|
October 9
|
1.7938
|
October 3
|
1.7790
|
October 10
|
1.7953
|
October 4
|
1.7800
|
October 11
|
1.8027
|
October 5
|
1.7885
|
October 12
|
1.8072
|
October 6
|
1.7920
|
October 13
|
1.7935
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7873
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7985
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat
against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0005 manat. The weighted
average exchange rate remained unchanged
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
Russian ruble
|
October 2
|
0.0173
|
October 9
|
0.0169
|
October 3
|
0.0170
|
October 10
|
0.0170
|
October 4
|
0.0171
|
October 11
|
0.0169
|
October 5
|
0.0170
|
October 12
|
0.0174
|
October 6
|
0.0169
|
October 13
|
0.0174
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0170
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0171
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat
against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0004 manat. The weighted
average exchange rate decreased by 0.0004 manat and amounted to
0.0613 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against
Turkish lira
|
October 2
|
0.0620
|
October 9
|
0.0616
|
October 3
|
0.0618
|
October 10
|
0.0613
|
October 4
|
0.0617
|
October 11
|
0.0613
|
October 5
|
0.0617
|
October 12
|
0.0613
|
October 6
|
0.0614
|
October 13
|
0.0612
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0617
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0613
