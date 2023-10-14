Latest PACE Resolution And Recommendation Provoke Armenia To Revanchism Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) of October 12, 2023 No. 2517 (2023) and Recommendation No. 2260 (2023), along with a clear contradiction to the norms and principles of international law, in particular, the main decisions and documents of the Council of Europe confirming the obligations of all member countries regarding respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in within internationally recognized borders, provoke Armenia to another aggression and revanchism against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The distorted presentation of the events that led to 24-hour local anti-terrorist measures [Azerbaijan dismantling Armenian separatist troops in Karabakh], the positive assessment of the two UN missions to the region and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Armenia and the confirmation that Azerbaijan does not use any violence indicate Azerbaijan's respect for humanitarian law and for local civilians of Armenian origin, as well as ignoring the necessary measures taken by Azerbaijan to prevent human rights violations of the local civilian population of Armenian origin, is an indicator of a long-standing bias against Azerbaijan within the PACE," the ministry said.