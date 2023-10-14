Latest PACE Resolution And Recommendation Provoke Armenia To Revanchism Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Resolution of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
(PACE) of October 12, 2023 No. 2517 (2023) and Recommendation No.
2260 (2023), along with a clear contradiction to the norms and
principles of international law, in particular, the main decisions
and documents of the Council of Europe confirming the obligations
of all member countries regarding respect for independence,
sovereignty and territorial integrity in within internationally
recognized borders, provoke Armenia to another aggression and
revanchism against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry
said, Trend reports.
"The distorted presentation of the events that led to
24-hour local anti-terrorist measures [Azerbaijan dismantling
Armenian separatist troops in Karabakh], the positive assessment of
the two UN missions to the region and the UN High Commissioner for
Refugees in Armenia and the confirmation that Azerbaijan does not
use any violence indicate Azerbaijan's respect for humanitarian law
and for local civilians of Armenian origin, as well as ignoring the
necessary measures taken by Azerbaijan to prevent human rights
violations of the local civilian population of Armenian origin, is
an indicator of a long-standing bias against Azerbaijan within the
PACE," the ministry said.

