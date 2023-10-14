Qatar Beat Iraq In Thrilling Shootout

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Qatar beat Iraq 6-5 on penalties after both the teams had played a goalless draw in regulation time at the Jordan four-nation friendly tournament in Amman yesterday.

In the penalty shootout, Al Annabi goalkeeper Meshaal Barshem was the star as he saved two shots.

Hassan Al Haydos, Ahmed Suhail, Akram Afif, Sultan Al Break, Jassim Jaber and Mustafa Meshal scored for Qatar in the shootout, with Ahmed Fathi and Ahmed Alaa missing.

For Iraq, Dorsey, Ali Adnan, Ahmed Ali, Amir Aa-Ammari and Robin Sulaqa scored, while Ali Al Hammadi, Muhannad Ali and Bashar Resin were off target. Qatar will meet Iran, who yesterday beat Jordan 3-1, in the final on Tuesday.