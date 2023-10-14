Qatar Takes Part In Cybersecurity Week In UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: Qatar participated in the activities of the Regional Cybersecurity Week of the Arab Regional Centre for Cybersecurity (ARCC), which was held in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi from October 9 to 13.

The participating delegation of the State of Qatar was headed by Head of the National Cybersecurity Agency H E Eng Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki, who also participated in the 11th Arab meeting of heads and representatives of national cybersecurity centres, in the presence of cybersecurity leaders and heads and representatives of national centres from 18 Arab countries.

