Katara Honours Three Qatari Innovators

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara on Thursday honoured three Qatari innovators in the fields of arts, culture and literature for this year.

Dr. Fatima Al Suwaidi, professor of literature and criticism at Qatar University, and director of Qatar University publishing house, received Al Dhad shield. Dr. Kaltham Jabr Al Kuwari, associate professor in the department of social sciences, also at Qatar University, received the writer's shield. And artist and engineer, Mohammed Abdullah Jolo, received the shield of authentic art.

Katara General Manager Professor Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, said that the ceremony launched in 2018 strengthens the status of creative people and emphasises their role in building society and enriching the cultural scene. He explained that“these three categories of creativity reflect the depth and diversity of our Qatari culture.”

Moreover, he stressed that“loyalty to the people of giving” comes within the vision of Katara in appreciating creators and motivating the emerging generations to follow in their footsteps.

“Literature and arts, in all their types and forms, constitute an important part of the history of peoples and their civilisations,” Prof. Dr. Al Sulaiti said, expressing his confidence that Qatar is rich in its cultural and artistic heritage that it has built up through its various historical and civilisational stages, and this is evident in generations of creators who have influenced different fields of work and creativity.

In their words, the honourees expressed their gratitude and thanks to Katara, noting the foundation's constant efforts to advance the cultural scene inside and outside Qatar in various artistic and creative fields.