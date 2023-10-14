1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom, A Headturner At GIMS Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The spotlight of the“World's Greatest Motorcars” exhibit at Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar, which concludes today, October 14, is the 1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, a cherished automotive relic, purchased by the then Amir H H Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani.

This classic beauty, having once graced GIMS in the same year, now reigns as the centrepiece at the gallery.

According to GIMS, this Rolls-Royce Phantom chassis SICG25“represents the connoisseurship of Qataris, and it is an automotive monument to the long-held relationship between Qatar and the Geneva Motor Show, going back 60 years.”

Among its impressive features, this automotive jewel boasts an 8-cylinder 6.2-litre engine with 4-speed automatic gearbox, left-hand drive, a sunshine roof, reading lights, and a division with a clock and speedometer.

It also comes with purdah glass, white wall tires, and dual flagpoles, with chassis number 5LCG25. The coachbuilder of the car is James Young.

The 10 days of automotive excellence and the inaugural GIMS Qatar concludes today, October 14, and opens from 10am to 10pm.

The Phantom V isn't the only treasure in the“World's Greatest Motorcars” section.

Twelve other remarkable vehicles have also found their place in this gallery, including the 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Saloon,1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Saloon,1928 Rolls-Royce Sports Phantom 17EX Experimental by Jarvis,1930 Bentley Speed Six Folkestone Close-coupled Saloon,1949 Bentley Mark VI 4-light Touring Saloon,1920 Ballot 3/8 LC Grand Prix, 1925 Rolls-Royce 40/50 HP 'Silver Ghost' Piccadilly Roadster.

Also, 1938 BMW 328 Roadster, 1927 Roll-Royce Twenty HP Tourer, 1964 Lincoln Continental 4-door Convertible 'Popemobile', 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI 7-Passenger Enclosed Limousine, and 1949 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith Drophead Foursome Coupe.

Automotive enthusiasts visiting the GIMS Qatar have been thrilled by the opportunity to explore both contemporary and vintage cars. Maria Santos, who hails from Spain, remarked that every section of GIMS Qatar is a gem, praising the show's remarkable presentation. Ali Manuel, a visitor from Portugal, expressed his fascination with the“World's Greatest Motorcars” display, as he aspires to own a classic piece in the near future.

