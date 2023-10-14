Israel Killed 43 Palestinians Within 6 Days In West Bank-Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Oct. 14 (Petra) -A UN report on the humanitarian situation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, issued Saturday dawn, said Israel killed 43 Palestinians, including 8 children, in less than a week.5 of the victims were killed by settlers and 38 by Israeli forces, while the Israeli occupation forces injured 700 Palestinians, including 92 children, the United Nations said.Settler-related violence in the West Bank, especially in Palestinian communities adjacent to Israeli settlements, is on the rise, as a total of 63 attacks launched by settlers against Palestinians were recorded since October 7, 2023.