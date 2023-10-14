Global Excellence Award Conferred Upon Sandeep Marwah For Outstanding Contributions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished guest of honor and keynote speaker at the Global Excellence Forum, delivered an inspiring address to an audience of 300 members hailing from 12 Nations, 28 states, and 4 union territories of India at the prestigious Hotel Leela during a global meet.



During his speech, Dr. Sandeep Marwah shed light on the concept of“Atmanirbhar,” a term introduced by the honorable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. He elaborated on the fresh and innovative definition designed for this concept, emphasizing its implications and significance in today's evolving world.



In recognition of his deep involvement and exceptional contributions to the Media and Entertainment Industry, Education, and Art & Culture sectors, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was bestowed with the esteemed Global Excellence Award by Dr. Ravi, representing the Global Excellence Forum.



The award stands as a testament to Dr. Marwah's exemplary dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in various domains, further amplifying his influence and leadership in these vital sectors. Earlier Dr. Marwah inaugurated the convention by lighting the ceremonial lamp.



