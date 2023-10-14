Comprehensive Analysis: Military Displays Market's Phenomenal Growth

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) October 13, 2023 5:20 am - The Military Displays Market size is forecasted to grow from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The Military Displays Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by factors such as defense spending and technological advancements in display technology.

The report provides detailed market data, including tables and figures, to offer a comprehensive view of the market landscape, making it a valuable resource for stakeholders in the defense and technology industries.

Download PDF Brochure @

Market Players:

Key players in the Military Displays Market include Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems, and BAE Systems. These industry leaders offer a wide range of Military Display products and have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Key Highlights from the Report:

End Market Segment: Among the different end market segments (Land, Airborne, Naval), the land segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR and is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-resolution displays at headquarters and command centers, where they are crucial for monitoring operations, identifying potential threats, and facilitating tactical operations.

Technology: LCD technology is forecasted to dominate the market during the projected period. The increased use of LCD display modules in various electronic products, including avionics cockpit displays, computer monitors, LCD TVs, indoor and outdoor signs, and instrument panels, is driving this trend. Military LCD panels are designed with high-strength components, shock-absorbing technology, and non-corrosive materials to perform effectively in harsh environments.

Regional Growth: North America is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. The United States, in particular, is heavily investing in Military displays to maintain its combat superiority. The region is leading the market due to increased investments and the adoption of advanced multifunctional displays in military technologies. Prominent manufacturers and integrators such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies, and Raytheon Technologies are contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

Ask for Sample Report @



About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: