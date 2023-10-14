Central Bank Of Azerbaijan, IMF Discuss Possible Projects On Technical Assistance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
discussed possible technical assistance projects, the Governor of
the CBA, Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.
"During the 2023 annual meetings we were pleased to meet with
Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia
Department and Tobias Adrian, Director of the Monetary and Capital
Markets Department of the IMF, and discussed the current status of
cooperation, future actions between the Central Bank and the IMF,
as well as the possible technical assistance projects," Kazimov
said on X (Twitter).
Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Taleh Kazimov, held
a number of meetings on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the
World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in
Morocco.
