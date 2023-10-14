(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) --
1900 -- A French vessel visited Kuwait in the era of the seventh ruler Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah. An officer on the ship took photos considered the first of Kuwait.
1967 -- Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree supporting Arab countries' resources, of which were directly affected by Israeli aggression.
1968 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed decree to establish Kuwait's Military College. Studies began in November second with the first batch of officers graduating on May 1970.
1969 -- Kuwait Police Academy received first group of cadets.
1972 -- Kuwait Blind Association was established.
1993 -- Former Board Chairman of Kuwait Blind Association Hamad Al-Humaidi passed away at the age of 76.
2013 -- Mohammad Al-Khatib, a pioneer of the educational and theater movement in Kuwait, passed away at age of 92.
2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Mali signed a KD-9 loan agreement to fund a water project in the West African country.
2021 -- Historian and media figure Marzouq Al-Shamlan passed away at the age of 94.
2021 -- Kuwaiti Director and pioneer in Kuwait's cinema movement Khaled Al-Sadiq Bastaki died at the age of 76 years old after extensive leading productions in Cinema and television, namely the film "Bas Ya Bahar" in 1972. (end)
