Biznet Worldwide Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership With Vyable Entertainment

Biznet Worldwide Ventures Inc., headquartered in Florida, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Vyable Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sixty-Six Oilfield Services Inc. (trading under the symbol SSOF). This partnership marks a significant milestone as Vyable Entertainment acquires a 50% ownership stake in the popular streaming channel, FoodyTV.

Under the terms of the agreement, SSOF has acquired 50% ownership of the FoodyTV trademark, name, and social media outlets while retaining 100% of revenues generated from Advertising, Sponsorships, and Product Placement Advertising. SSOF will also assume management control of FoodyTV.

In a statement issued by the Company, Biznet expressed its excitement about the new partnership, highlighting the commitment from Vyable Entertainment and its parent company, SSOF, to provide funding, support, and active involvement in the launch of sub-channels, marketing initiatives, branding efforts, and content development. These plans were originally hindered by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of funding and support.

However, with the backing of Vyable Entertainment and parent SSOF, Biznet sees endless possibilities for Foody TV. The synergy with SSOF's other divisions and holdings, particularly TRADER JAX'S, as well as upcoming acquisitions, promises to be a development bonanza for FoodyTV, delivering exciting new content for its viewers.

While Biznet will continue to be involved on a limited basis, Vyable Entertainment and the new management team will take the lead. The appointment of the new management team and Board of Directors is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and Biznet will oversee the network's management in the interim. This partnership ushers in a new era for Foody TV, coinciding with the rapid growth in the streaming industry, which holds great promise for Foody TV, its viewers, Vyable Entertainment, and parent company SSOF, and their shareholders.

About FoodyTV:

Foody TV is an Over-The-Top (OTT) channel available on various platforms, including Apple TV, ROKU, Android TV, Android App, ITUNES, and Amazon Fire Stick. The channel features engaging cooking segments that revolve around food, food-related content, and restaurants. Our flexible content production model accommodates both smartphone-shot content and multi-camera productions.

About Vyable Entertainment:

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, there exists a realm where creativity and innovation is a guiding principle. Welcome to Vyable Entertainment Network was created to, embark on a journey to redefine the very essence of interactive entertainment.

Vyable Entertainment Network is not merely a platform to drive the viewing public to witness but allows visionaries to create and host their own content within our platform. Our mission is clear: to inspire, entertain, and captivate audiences around the world. We are a nexus where talent, technology, and imagination converge to create experiences that leave an indelible mark on our audience. Vyable Entertainment Network will be your destination for immersive, unforgettable adventures.

