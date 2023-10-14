Preserving And Enriching Vietnamese Heritage With Phygital Labs' Nomion

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2023 / In a world increasingly defined by technology and digital experiences, the preservation and development of cultural heritage is an urgent societal challenge.

Phygital Labs , founded in 2023, by a group of young talents returning home from Silicon Valley, who have years of experience working at Google, Apple, and Cisco has taken a pioneering step to address this issue.

Huy Nguyen (left), Julie Pham (middle) and Nam Do (right), Board of Directors of Phygital Labs.

Phygital Labs' flagship product is Nomion , a transformative solution that creates unique digital identities for physical products while seamlessly integrating elements of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and blockchain technology.

Essentially, Nomion is a solution that enhances the adoption of phygital , which is the merging of digital with the physical world

"I have strong beliefs that #phygital is the most promising trend in the next decades, especially in applying online-to-offline daily activities," said Huy Nguyen, the founder of Phygital Labs. "As the world is moving towards the digital space more and more, there is a demand for everyone and everything to co-exist in both worlds."

Huy Nguyen, Founder of Phygital Labs

Nomion: the bridge to the digital economy

Nomion's process of real-world asset tokenization bridges the gap between physical and digital assets. By leveraging RFID and blockchain technology, this innovative solution ensures the authenticity, transparency, and uniqueness of products in both realms.

Each physical product receives a distinctive digital identity and becomes a phygital-backed token and a part of the burgeoning digital economy.

Moreover, Nomion doesn't stop at the establishment of digital identities. It takes incorporating LiDAR technology and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) to transcend the limitations of the physical world. This dynamic approach enhances the value of physical products by seamlessly integrating them into the digital environment.

With many young people more immersed in the digital space, Nguyen pointed out that the world is witnessing a shift towards exploring and leveraging cyberspace. This trend is driven not only by the saturation of the physical world but also by humanity's inherent creativity and curiosity.

Nam Do, the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Phygital Labs , said Nomion will increase the value of products in both the digital and physical domains.

Collaborative partnerships and success stories

Beyond the economic implications, universal identification solutions like Nomion also have the potential to preserve and propagate the cultural heritage of Vietnam. This can be achieved by providing a simple, cost-effective means of sharing cultural values with internet users worldwide.

Vietnam has already witnessed the successful application of phygital in various fields. For instance, digital fashion brands like Ortho Starlight have embraced this concept to redefine their engagement with consumers. Specialised agricultural products and OCOP (One Commune One Product) offerings, such as Cafe Le J' and The Ho Tieu, have leveraged the digital platform to enhance their market presence. Phygital Labs has also signed MoUs with leading cultural NGO organisations in Vietnam, like UNESCO Vietnam.

Mr. Hoang Dinh (left), represented UNESCO Vietnam Center of Information, and Huy Nguyen (right), Founder of Phygital Labs signed MOU on "Applying technology to preserve and develop Vietnamese culture and heritage".

Nguyen insisted that Nomion would positively impact the Vietnamese economy.

"Positioning our company at the forefront of this new market will allow us to be a leader in bridging the gap between reality and digital with our innovative solution, and introduce a new paradigm of digital economy to best benefit the world," said Nguyen.

Ambitions to go global

With a clear vision for the future, Phygital Labs has strategically planned its expansion in phases. After having established a significant presence in Vietnam, the company has its sights set on further expansion in Southeast Asia.

"For 2024, we're primarily focusing on deepening our foothold in Vietnam," explained Huy Nguyen. "The Vietnamese market has shown an enthusiastic reception to Nomion, and we believe there's more we can achieve here. Building on this momentum, our plan is to expand across Southeast Asia in 2025-26. We're excited about the potential of merging digital with physical across diverse cultures and markets."

Julie Pham added, "Our vision has always been global. After establishing a strong base in Vietnam and then Southeast Asia, our next big step is to go global. We believe that the need to preserve and digitize cultural heritage is universal, and we're ready to lead the charge."

With its revolutionary phygital solution-Nomion-Phygital Labs is well placed to make waves in Vietnam's digital economy and the global tech space.