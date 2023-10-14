Kubrakov: Export Potential Of Ukrainian Ports Shrinks By 40%

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 40% decrease in the export potential of Ukrainian ports and almost 300,000 tonnes of destroyed grain is Russia's attempt to deepen the food crisis in countries that depend on Ukrainian products.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said this during a visit by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to Odesa, Ukrinform reports, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty .

According to Kubrakov, during the visit, Rutte saw the consequences of the Russian army's attacks on the infrastructure involved in agricultural exports.

"Seventeen massive attacks since Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal, a 40% decrease in the export potential of ports, almost 300,000 tonnes of destroyed grain - this is Russia's attempt to deepen the food crisis in countries that depend on Ukrainian products," the minister said.

At the same time, according to Kubrakov, ships continue to move along a "Ukrainian corridor" created after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative:

"To date, 21 ships have used this corridor for export and 25 ships have entered the ports for loading. We continue to work on the expansion of the corridor. This is our responsibility for global food security," Kubrakov said.

The situation surrounding the export of Ukrainian grain began to aggravate after Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative this summer. Russia then actively began to attack Ukrainian ports with missiles and drones, particularly the Danube ports of Reni and Izmail.