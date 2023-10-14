Conflict In Middle East Should Not Affect Support For Ukraine - Rutte

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said that attention to the events in the Middle East should not affect the provision of aid to Ukraine, and the world must continue to oppose both wars.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in a video message posted to his account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). The video was shot outside the building of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was heavily damaged by Russian shelling.

"Horrible events in the Middle East, Israel dealing with the largest massacre of Jews since World War II, but this conflict must not allow Russia's horrific war of aggression against Ukraine to disappear from view. It should be in the field of vision. The world must continue to oppose both wars," he said.

Rutte also said that the world must continue to provide full assistance while remaining accessible and engaged.

"I also wanted to show this in my talks today. And I, as before, am amazed by the great tenacity and resilience, and this inspires great confidence that ultimately, in our interests, as it is also about our security and our values, Ukraine will ultimately defeat Russia," Rutte said.

The Netherlands earlier announced the transfer of a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which included drones, demining equipment and ammunition.