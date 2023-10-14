Ukrainian, U.S. Officials Discuss Support For Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko has held a virtual meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

That's according to the press service of the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting were preparing Ukraine for the winter season and consolidating efforts in providing the necessary assistance to the country.

Galushchenko said Ukraine continued to receive equipment from international partners and made purchases of equipment necessary for the restoration of the energy sector through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established at the Secretariat of the Energy Community.

The minister also talked about the current needs of the energy sector.

In addition, Galushchenko drew attention to the need to increase the transmission capacity to 2 GW between Ukraine and European countries for electricity imports. He said this was important for balancing the power system in the autumn and winter period in the face of enemy attacks.

Pyatt said that the United States supports Ukraine's integration into the European energy markets and will continue to support the Ukrainian energy sector, providing all the necessary assistance, including in the G7+ format.

The parties discussed areas of cooperation for further consolidation of international support for the Ukrainian energy sector and an upcoming meeting of partners, which will take place in late October.

The virtual meeting was also attended by U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy for International Affairs Andrew Light, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostyslav Shurma and Deputy Energy Minister Yaroslav Demchenkov.