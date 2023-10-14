Sandeep Marwah Advocates Stronger Indo-US Business Ties At 20Th Indo US Economic Summit

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The prestigious 20th Indo US Economic Summit commenced with an inaugural address by His Excellency Eric Garcetti, the United States Ambassador to India, held at Hotel Lalit and organized by the Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC). The summit convened distinguished leaders and business influencers to further strengthen economic ties between India and the United States.



Dr. Upasana Arora, Regional President of IACC and Managing Director of Yashoda Super Specialty Hospitals, delivered a warm welcome address, setting the tone for the summit. Following this, Dr. Lalit Bhasin, National President and Summit Chair, highlighted the longstanding relationship and growing collaborations between India and the USA, emphasizing the pivotal role the US has played in India's growth trajectory.



H.E. Eric Garcetti, in his address, commended the efforts of the IACC and extended congratulations to India for its successful hosting of the G20 summit in New Delhi. He stressed the United States' eagerness to foster robust business ties with India and invited prospective businesses to engage with the US in various platforms.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair for the Media and Entertainment Committee of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce, shared his insights during a press interaction, underlining the significance of such summits in facilitating open dialogue and fostering strong connections with diverse business associations.



Arun Karna, Regional Vice President of IACC and Managing Director of AT&T Global Network Services India P Ltd, delivered the concluding address. Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs, was also present, adding to the eminent gathering.



The 20th Indo US Economic Summit stands as a testament to the commitment of both nations in fortifying their economic relations and exploring new avenues for collaboration across sectors. The event showcased a dynamic exchange of ideas and initiatives, aiming to elevate bilateral business associations and open doors for mutual growth and prosperity.





