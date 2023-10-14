Bahrain – Sovereign Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Bahrain’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Long-Term Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘B+’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) and Short-Term Local Currency Rating (ST LCR) at ‘B’. The Outlook remains Stable.



Rating Rationale



The ratings reflect improvements in the public finances and external balances over the past two years, supported by high hydrocarbon prices and the implementation of moderate fiscal consolidation measures, including efforts to rationalise public expenditure. The ratings continue to be supported by ongoing financial assistance from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. GCC support serves both as a direct source of fiscal financing and as a key element in the preservation of investor confidence and capital market access. Bahrain’s ratings take into consideration the country’s high GDP per capita and reasonable level of economic diversification, particularly compared to its regional oil exporting peers.



The ratings are constrained by the very high level of government debt, limited fiscal flexibility, and the sovereign’s vulnerability to volatile hydrocarbon prices. Bahrain’s external vulnerabilities, exacerbated by the country’s sizeable external financing requirements and modest – albeit improving – foreign exchange reserves, continue to weigh on the ratings. Bahrain’s credit metrics remain heavily influenced by developments in the oil market, with the commodity accounting for 16.9% of GDP, 66% of fiscal revenues, and 49.9% of exports in 2022.



Fiscal pressures are expected to ease further this year despite the decline in hydrocarbon prices from their peaks in 2022. The central government budget deficit is expected to narrow to 5.0% of GDP in 2023, from 6.1% in 2022. This reflects higher hydrocarbon production, moderate fiscal reforms – including spending restraint – and strong non-hydrocarbon revenue growth. The latter is supported by robust non-hydrocarbon economic performance and the doubling of the VAT rate to 10% as part of efforts to achieve a balanced budget by 2024. Moving forward, CI expects the central government budget deficit to decline to 3.6% of GDP in 2025, provided the government continues to contain public spending and improves revenue mobilisation.



Central government debt declined to 117.6% of GDP in 2022, from 126.3% in 2021, reflecting the improvement in the budget deficit, but is expected to increase slightly to 119.5% in 2023. Reliance on external financing remains substantial, with around 60% of the central government debt stock classified as external and mainly USD-denominated. The debt stock includes the outstanding zero interest loans from the GCC Development Fund (estimated at USD7.2bn in H1 23), and government borrowing from the Central Bank of Bahrain, which stood at BHD3.158bn (18.7% of GDP) in July 2023.



Government interest expense is expected to remain very high at an estimated 19.6% of revenues in 2023 (19.2% in 2022), rendering the public finances vulnerable to changes in investor risk perceptions and tighter local and international monetary policies, as well as limiting fiscal flexibility.



Refinancing risks are moderate-to-high, with gross financing needs estimated to decrease to an average of 22.6% of GDP in 2023-25 (compared to 24.9% in 2022). CI expects the government’s financing needs to be partly met by the remaining disbursements of the GCC support package, which amounts to around USD1bn throughout the forecast horizon.



Risks to the fiscal outlook remain pronounced and include weaker than projected economic growth and lower than envisaged hydrocarbon revenues. Risks could also arise from higher than projected food subsidies and/or rapidly increasing borrowing costs in local and international markets.



Bahrain’s external strength is moderately weak – albeit improving. Reflecting high hydrocarbon and aluminium exports, as well as robust tourism receipts, the current account surplus increased to 15.4% of GDP in 2022, from 6.6% in 2021. The current account is expected to record still high – albeit declining – surpluses of 6.6% and 6.9% of GDP in 2023 and 2024, respectively. This is based on CI’s assumption that the increase in the volume of oil exports, and high services receipts will partially offset the decline in hydrocarbon prices from their 2022 peaks. Official foreign reserves increased to USD5.0bn in July 2023, from USD4.5bn in December 2022. Notwithstanding this improvement, Bahrain’s reserve buffer remains modest, covering only 15.2% of M2 and less than three months of imports. The assets in the Future Generations Fund (of which 75% are deemed liquid) remain low, although they increased to USD680mn (1.5% of GDP) in June 2023. Bahrain’s external financing needs – excluding the liabilities of the banking sector – are expected to remain large. However, the government enjoys good access to capital markets as evidenced by its latest issuances (a USD1bn 7-year sukuk and a USD1bn 12-year eurobond), both of which were more than four times oversubscribed.



Economic growth is expected to moderate in 2023, with real GDP increasing by 2.5%, compared to 4.9% in 2022. This is attributable to the impact of slower global growth and tighter financial conditions on both the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors. That said, the short-to medium-term economic outlook remains broadly favourable, with real GDP growth expected to average 3.6% in 2024-25, supported by robust net exports and GCC funded infrastructure investments, which will strengthen non-oil activity.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. The outlook balances fiscal and external vulnerabilities and very high indebtedness against the government’s commitment to reforms, robust non-hydrocarbon growth, as well as the likelihood of financial support from the GCC.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Positive in the next 12 months should fiscal consolidation measures and possibly high hydrocarbon prices support stronger fiscal outcomes than currently expected. The ratings could be upgraded if government debt dynamics are reversed, resulting in a significant decline in debt ratios and greater fiscal flexibility.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Negative in the next 12 months, or the ratings lowered, should sovereign credit risk increase due to a significant deterioration in the public finances and higher than projected debt levels, and/or if increasing risk perceptions in international markets contribute to refinancing challenges.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst; E-mail: ...

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in May 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2023





MENAFN14102023002960000411ID1107239611