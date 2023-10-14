Safety Services Management Advocates For Legislation To Prevent Second-Hand Fentanyl Exposure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Tagged Property Due to Fentanyl Contamination.

In its latest article, Safety Services Management calls for comprehensive standards and legislation.

DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Safety Services Management has published a critical article that illuminates the lesser-known dangers associated with the opioid crisis. Titled "Opioid Contamination: A Call for Comprehensive Standards and Legislation ," the article expands the conversation to address how the crisis affects not just those suffering from addiction but also innocent bystanders and professionals.Talking to the media, Jon Schibsted from Safety Services Management said,“ We are on a mission to inform the public about the hazards of second-hand fentanyl exposures and the call for legislation.”The article highlights the urgent need for more comprehensive public safety measures and calls for robust legislation to protect the most vulnerable members of society. It advocates for a multi-pronged approach to effectively manage these often-overlooked risks.For an in-depth look at this pressing issue, read the full article in the Safety Services Management Blog .Jon Schibsted added,“We encourage readers to share or repost our content to spread awareness.”For more details, visit the official website of Safety Services Management:

