Russia Envisages Supplying Fuel To Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 14 . Russia intends
to supply 1.2 million tons of fuel to Kyrgyzstan by the end of the
year, Trend reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made this announcement
following negotiations with Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov in
Bishkek.
According to Putin, Russia exported a similar amount of fuel to
Kyrgyzstan last year. He emphasized that these supplies are offered
under preferential terms, exempt from export customs duties,
providing a direct economic benefit to the republic and economic
operators.
Putin also stressed that one of the most critical sectors of
Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation is in the field of energy. Russia serves
as the primary provider of petroleum products to Kyrgyzstan,
meeting the gasoline and diesel requirements of Kyrgyz
consumers.
During the negotiations in Bishkek, Presidents Sadyr Japarov and
Vladimir Putin agreed to increase the annual trade turnover between
the two countries to $5 billion. Last year, trade turnover reached
nearly $3.5 billion, marking a 37 percent year-on-year
increase.
MENAFN14102023000187011040ID1107239562
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.