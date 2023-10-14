Israel War Will Not Undermine NATO's Resolve To Continue Supporting Ukraine - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Israel's war with Hamas militants will not prevent the military alliance from continuing to support Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Deutsche Welle , Ukrinform reports.

Stoltenberg recalled that NATO countries firmly stated that the situation in Israel would not undermine the ability, readiness and resolve of the alliance to continue supporting Ukraine.

He noted that just in the last days NATO allies have made big new announcements of more support to Ukraine.

"Support from NATO to Ukraine is not something we have expressed in words, but also in deeds. I think the best expression of our support is concrete actions that are taking place on the ground every day in our steadfast support for Ukraine," he said.