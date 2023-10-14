Christmas Cake Mixing At Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)





Embracing the spirit of the season, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo played host to a heartwarming Christmas cake mixing event.

Laughter echoed through the air as guests and staff gathered, each armed with bowls of vibrant fruits, ready to weave a tapestry of holiday flavours. The atmosphere was infused with joy and camaraderie as everyone joined in blending tradition with the magic of togetherness.

Amidst the festive decorations and twinkling lights, the fruits became the catalyst for a sweet symphony of shared moments. As the ingredients mingled, so did the smiles and stories, creating a rich concoction of memories. The event was a delightful prelude to the upcoming festivities, a reminder that the true essence of Christmas lies in the simple joys of unity and celebration. Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, where every stir tells a tale of holiday cheer.

Pics by Tai Hsin Shiek



