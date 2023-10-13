UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 Successfully Concludes In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The UAE Barakah Exercise 2023, hosted at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant (BNEP) for 36 continuous hours, has concluded. The exercise reaffirmed the readiness and efficiency of national nuclear emergency response capabilities, and further consolidated the international community's confidence in the nuclear energy infrastructure, and its commitment to the highest standards of safety, security and transparency.

His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, presided over the meeting of the National Team on Hazardous Sites and Substance Incidents: Chemical, Radiological and Nuclear Hazardous Substance Incidents.

Sheikh Saif reaffirmed that the UAE, under the guidance and vision of the wise leadership, has developed an integrated and compatible ecosystem, and competent and qualified professionals who can respond to emergencies in accordance with policies and plans that meet the highest international standards.

He called upon the team to continue achieving excellence by maximising levels of national coordination and cooperation, and enhancing key capabilities and resources, which would ensure integrated quality of life with the highest public safety standards, while preserving the UAE's advanced position and strong international reputation, especially with regard to security, safety, integrity and openness.

Qualified professionals from 21 federal and 19 local entities in the UAE participated in the exercise, and demonstrated exceptional capabilities in managing crises and emergencies. They also demonstrated the capacity to promptly respond to potential risks and threats, reflecting the top level of expertise, qualifications, and specialised training among members of the national emergency, crisis and disaster management system.

The UAE Barakah Exercise 2023 has been implemented under the supervision of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and was organised by Abu Dhabi Police in cooperation with strategic partners, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Abu Dhabi Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Nawah Energy Company, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

As part of the preparations that preceded the implementation of the UAE Barakah Exercise 2023, Abu Dhabi Police held a panel discussion and a coordination meeting to review the role of strategic partners, and also carried out a virtual simulation exercise to evaluate the readiness of the national emergency response framework.

The exercise has been designed to be held biennially in compliance with the Regulation for Emergency and Preparedness for Nuclear Facilities (FANR-REG-12), issued by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR). The regulation sets out that the operator must have a comprehensive nuclear and radiological emergency response ecosystem in place, in collaboration with relevant authorities.

